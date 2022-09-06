2 men sought in Dearborn Heights carjacking attempt; 3rd suspect dies after being run down

article

One of the armed suspects run down by an intended carjacking target who backed out of his driveway, has died, while two more are being sought by Dearborn Heights police, officials said Tuesday.

A second suspect who fired four shots at the intended victim as he fled in his truck, is still being sought by police as well as a third man who was driving a getaway car.

The attempted carjacking happened in the 2600 block of McDonald Street near Beech Daly at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. A 30-year-old man was getting in his truck when two suspects approached with guns while he was about to back down his driveway.

In an attempt to flee the robbers, the homeowner placed his truck in reverse and sped away with one suspect hanging on to his door. That suspect, a 31-year-old man from Melvindale, was injured in the process, transported to an area hospital, and died Monday.

The second suspect fired his handgun at the fleeing homeowner’s truck before entering a getaway vehicle parked nearby. The homeowner was not struck by the gunfire but did crash his truck a short distance from the attempted robbery. He was injured in the crash, but refused medical attention.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in finding the second suspect, along with the third suspect in the getaway vehicle – which arrived near the scene just minutes prior to the attempted robbery.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod S. Hart said the robbery was not random.

"(It) is believed to be tied to an event the victim attended in the hours leading up to the robbery," Hart said in a release. "Nonetheless, the robbery resulted in a loss of life and a suspect firing a weapon in a neighborhood, striking a nearby home. Thankfully, no innocent community members were harmed."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 1-800-speak up (1-800-773-2587) or Dearborn Heights Police Department Sergeant Derwick at 313-277-6770.



