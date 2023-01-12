2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

article

Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park.

Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.

According to Crime Stoppers, who is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information, said Martin and Hicks are from Detroit's east side.

The victims were found shot to death in a vehicle outside the rental hall where a memorial was being held for someone else who had been killed.