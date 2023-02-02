2 Metro Detroit men arrested for roles in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

article

Two men from Wayne County are facing charges stemming from the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, Kyle Mlynarek, 27, of Redford, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City, traveled to Washington D.C. and entered the Capitol after an altercation with police.

Mlynarek is charged with interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Belhorn is charged with interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon.

Both men were arrested Wednesday.

Authorities said Mlynarek and Balhorn appeared to be pushing against the group of officers in a mob. After, they went to the Upper North Terrace, where they appeared to have an altercation with a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Mlynarek and Balhorn then allegedly went to the West side of the terrace and entered the Capitol shortly after it was first breached by the mob. They were in the building for nearly a half hour, authorities said Balhorn was carrying a wooden club or stick.

Mlynarek later posted images of himself and Balhorn inside the building on social media.

Both men are scheduled for an initial court appearance Feb. 9.