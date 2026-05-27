2 Michigan Department of Transportation workers hit and killed on freeway

The Brief Two Michigan Department of Transportation workers were killed after a driver hit them on US-127 in Ingham County. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, which occurred when a driver lost control.



A driver hit and killed two Michigan Department of Transportation workers who were working on a freeway Tuesday.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the victims, a 49-year-old man and 51-year-old man both from Mason, were on northbound US-127 near W. Holt Road when they were struck by a driver who lost control just after 1:15 p.m. They both died at the scene.

The driver who hit them, a 24-year-old Dewitt man, suffered critical injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, but authorities said it appears speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

Big picture view:

In an effort to curb crashes like the one that killed these MDOT workers, Michigan will begin adding speed cameras to work zones.

These automated cameras will send tickets to drivers clocked traveling 10 mph or more over the speed limit in construction zones.