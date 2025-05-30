2 Michigan men sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed at least 7

article

The Brief Two men are going to prison for selling drugs that killed at least seven people in Kalamazoo. Authorities said the men believed they were selling cocaine, but it was really a substance containing fentanyl.



Two Michigan men who sold drugs that led to at least seven overdose deaths and multiple non-fatal overdoses in 2023 learned their sentences this week.

James Smith, 42, of Kalamazoo, received a 20-year prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, while Patrick Donald Martin, 27, also of Kalamazoo, was sentenced to four years for use of a communication facility to commit conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death.

The backstory:

The criminal cases against the men began on April 12-13, 2023, when authorities responded to numerous overdoses in the Kalamazoo area. Some of these overdoses were fatal, while others hospitalized people.

"April 13, 2023, was a sad day in Kalamazoo County," said Captain Mike Ferguson, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team/Crime Reduction Team. "We extend our condolences to the families who were deeply affected by this tragedy. Hopefully, these sentences will allow some closure to those involved. Additionally, this should send a message to drug dealers who continue to peddle deadly drugs in our community."

Investigators traced the substance the victims had ingested to Martin and then to Smith. According to federal authorities, the men thought they were selling cocaine, but it was really a substance containing the highly-lethal fentanyl.

"The distribution of fentanyl continues to take lives and destroy our communities and families," said Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou noted that drug dealing is inherently dangerous because so many drugs on the streets have fentanyl in them.

If you or someone you love is suffering from substance use disorder, there are resources available:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Helpline, 1-800-662-4357, www.samhsa.gov/find-support/in-crisis

Cope Network (providing free Naloxone and other harm reduction services in Barry, Berrien, Branch, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, and Van Buren Counties), 269-580-8290, www.copenetwork.org

The Grand Rapid Red Project (providing free Naloxone and other harm reduction services in Kent and Muskegon Counties), 616-456-9063 (Kent County), 231-563-6865 (Muskegon County), www.redproject.org

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a webpage that identifies county-by-county services.