2 Michigan State Police troopers shot on Detroit's west side; barricaded scene ongoing

Two Michigan State Police Troopers have been shot near Outer Drive, in what has become a barricaded suspect situation just south of Fenkell on Detroit's west side. FOX 2 sources say that one trooper was wounded in the leg and the other in the arm, with the suspect now barricaded.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he spoke to the troopers who were able to talk and laugh with him, prior to attending a ceremony for 19 officers being promoted to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant.

"Many of us before we got here tonight we were at an officer-involved shooting where two police officers with Michigan State Police, were with us tonight trying to get a very violent offender off the street, were shot.

"I had the privilege of talking to the two heroes before I got here because they were able to talk. We shared some laughs and I talked to their colonel we couldn't get past the fact that two officers were shot just trying to do their job. This is a very difficult time for law enforcement."

Michigan State Police tweeted a brief description of the incident earlier tonight.

"Very preliminary information. Two members of our Emergency Support Team have been injured. Their condition is unknown and are in route to the hospital. PIO is heading to scene," tweeted the MSP Second District.

The incident happened near 10205 W Outer Drive at Chalfonte.

The MSP Emergency Support Team was created in 1974 to handle highly dangerous and critical incidents facing law enforcement, according to the state of Michigan website.

