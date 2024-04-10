2 Nigerian men plead guilty in sexual extortion of Michigan teen who died by suicide

article

Warning: this story contains information about suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Two men from Lagos, Nigeria have pleaded guilty in a case of international sextortion Wednesday that led to the suicide of a Michigan teen from the Upper Peninsula.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, each pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys in Michigan's western district and across the US, according to a release, announced the United States Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

In 2022 Jordan DeMay of Marquette died by suicide while being sexually extorted. Law enforcement is still pursuing the extradition of a third man, Ezekiel Robert.

DeMay died by suicide in the spring of 2022, shortly after the conversation with the Ogoshis.

The offense of conspiracy to sexually exploit minors requires a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and the maximum penalty is 30 years in prison.

According to the indictment, the three men were part of a ring that stalked users on social media and would hack accounts to harass and intimidate victims into paying money. As part of the scheme, someone hacked social media accounts and then sold the hacked accounts to three charged. In turn, these three men posed as young women and girls to lure teenage and young adult men to engage in sexual chats.

They would initiate the conversation with the victims while simultaneously researching them online – including information about where they lived, went to school, and worked. Once they gained their trust, they solicited the victims to make and send sexually explicit images of themselves.

Once received, they would create a collage of pictures that showed the sexually explicit image and others of the victim from social media, including photos of their friends and family. Then they threatened to send the collages to the victim's followers unless they agreed to pay money.

"Today’s guilty pleas represent an extraordinary success in the prosecution of international sextortion," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. "These convictions will send a message to criminals in Nigeria and every corner of the globe: working with our partners both here and overseas, we can find you and we can bring you to justice.

"I hope these guilty pleas also bring a small measure of relief to the family of Jordan DeMay, who died as a result of this crime. Of course, the job is not done. The Ogoshi brothers await sentencing later this year, and we are still pursuing the extradition of the third defendant, Ezekiel Robert."

As part of their pleas, the Ogoshi brothers also agree to cooperate in the prosecution of others. The charges against Ezekiel Robert are still pending.

On Aug. 13, 2023, Nigeria extradited the Ogoshis to the United States to face prosecution after a grand jury indicted the brothers in November 2022 for sexual extortion.

On March 21, a Nigerian court ordered the third defendant, Ezekiel Robert, to be extradited to the United States. He has appealed that decision and the matter is before the Nigerian High Court.

DeMay's family released a statement when the indictment of the three men came down and said there was no hesitation to share their son's story.

"We wanted everyone to be aware about sextortion and have those tough conversations with their families so if it did happen to them they knew to talk to someone," his mother, Jennifer Buta, said.

"Financial sextortion is a rising and very serious threat targeting our minors nationwide and this case shook the very core of our Michigan community," said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "We encourage the public to have open and honest conversations with their loved ones surrounding sextortion and to take heed of the warning signs.

"If you believe you or someone you know has become a victim of this crime, please contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov."

The FBI, Marquette Sheriff’s Department, and Michigan State Police Cybercrimes Unit in Marquette investigated the case, with the cooperation and assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria. The U.S. Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, U.S. Department of State, and Nigerian Attorney General’s Office – Ministry of Justice provided critical assistance securing the arrest and extradition of the defendants.

The FBI Detroit Field Office can be reached at (313) 965-2323.

Help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

Jordan DeMay, 17, died by suicide after he was a victim of sextortion by a group of men from Nigeria.





