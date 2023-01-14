2 pedestrians hit, 1 fatally on unlit roadway in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were hit by a car Friday night.

At around 9 p.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion drove northbound on Starville Road. The Sheriff's Office said the two pedestrians were walking in the road on Starville Road about half a mile from Shea Road.

Both pedestrians were struck in the roadway according to investigators. Officials said this area is an unlit roadway with no sidewalks.

The driver, a 70-year-old Armada man, called 911 and stayed on the scene with his passenger, a 69-year-old Armada woman.

One of the pedestrians is a 27-year-old man from Bloomfield. He sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment.

The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman from Clay Township, was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver is being cooperative during the investigation.

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation team is handling the ongoing investigation. Chemical tests are pending.

