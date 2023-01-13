Inkster Police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair

article

When Inkster Police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride.

Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders. Last Friday, police in Inkster tracked down their suspect - even as he tried to hide under a lawn chair.

"I live here, it’s my city, it’s my community and I feel obligated to be out here and see what’s going on," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said.

According to Ratliff, they're battling an uptick of gun-related crimes in Inkster.

"Those things are thing we need to stop trending upwards," he said.

With officer shortages hitting small departments like theirs, Inkster Police had to get creative.

Friday on FOX 2 News, we ride along with Inkster Police as they make a major arrest of a man wanted for several murder - and they explain how they're working to ensure everyone knows Inkster is a safe city.