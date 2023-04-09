2 pedestrians injured in Eastpointe after being struck by car
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Several people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Eastpointe.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on 8 Mile Road near Gratiot.
Police say three people, including two pedestrians, were injured following a four-vehicle crash.
The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown. What caused the crash is still under investigation.
