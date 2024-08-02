2 people charged in fatal assault of 6-year-old boy in Madison Heights

article

Two people are facing charges after a 6-year-old boy was fatally beaten in Madison Heights earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a mobile home park in the 25000 block of Dequindre around 2:30 p.m, according to a release from the Madison Heights Police Department. When officers arrived, the boy was found unresponsive, with multiple physical injuries.

The child was first transported to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized criminal charges against Daniel Giacchina and Elaina Jennings, who were both arrested following the incident.

Giacchina is charged with:

Firearm possession by a prohibited person, which is a five-year felony.

Ammunition possession by a felon, a five-year felony.

Felony firearm, which carries a two-year felony sentence.

Lying to a peace officer, a two-year misdemeanor.

Jennings is charged with lying to a peace officer, a misdemeanor sentence of up to two-years.

"The Madison Heights Police Department is still investigating the suspicious death of the 6-year-old and will submit their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 248-837-2732 or 248-585-2100.