2 people, dogs killed in Michigan plane crash

Two people from Indiana and their two dogs were killed Sunday in a plane crash in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old woman, 60-year-old man, and their pets were visiting family near Ludington. Their Socata TBM 700, a single-engine fixed-wing plane, crashed after taking off from the Mason County Airport around 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was at the scene Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to arrive Monday to assist with the investigation.