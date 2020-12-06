2 people sent to hospital after Washtenaw Co. crash, investigators say alcohol was factor
WASHTENAW CO, Mich - Michigan State Police are investigating a Washtenaw County crash that sent 2 people to the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities tell us the crash happened early Saturday evening right after 5:30 on US-23 near Plymouth Road.
Apparently, the at fault driver, a 32-year-old woman from Fowlerville, was traveling southbound when she crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling northbound. The driver of the vehicle that was traveling northbound was a 46-year-old woman from Inkster.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are being treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators do believe alcohol was a factor.
The road was closed for over 2 hours.
