2 people sent to hospital after Washtenaw Co. crash, investigators say alcohol was factor

Michigan State Police are investigating a Washtenaw County crash that sent 2 people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities tell us the crash happened early Saturday evening right after 5:30 on US-23 near Plymouth Road.

Apparently, the at fault driver, a 32-year-old woman from Fowlerville, was traveling southbound when she crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling northbound. The driver of the vehicle that was traveling northbound was a 46-year-old woman from Inkster.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are being treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do believe alcohol was a factor.

The road was closed for over 2 hours.

