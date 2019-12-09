2 people shot in Eastpointe near 9 Mile

A man and woman were shot on Tuscany Street near Nine Mile Road Monday night.

Eastpointe police said that the victims are being treated at an area hospital and that there has been no arrest made.

"The perpetrators are at large. Officers and the detective bureau are on scene," Eastpointe PD posted online. "The investigation is in its preliminary stages."

A witness told FOX 2 that one of the victims ran to Brittany Street to escape the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.

