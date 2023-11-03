2-person lottery club in Macomb County wins $1 million Powerball prize
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan lottery club took home a big prize last month.
The two-person Macomb County-based Sandy Island Cove MLC lottery club won $1 million when they matched the five white balls in the Oct. 7 Powerball drawing.
The club’s representative, Robert Hoerauf, bought the winning ticket at Northview Wine Shoppe at 23015 21 Mile Rd. in Macomb.
The prize was won during the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot run. The jackpot run began July 22 and ended Oct. 11 when one ticket purchased in California won the jackpot, which was the second-largest jackpot ever won.