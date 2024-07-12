2 possible measles exposure locations shared after virus confirmed in Macomb County child

The sixth case of measles in Michigan has been confirmed this year, this time in a Macomb County child.

The child, who has no history of international travel, was diagnosed on July 3. Their exposure to the illness is under investigation.

The measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, and there are two locations where others could have been exposed to the virus between June 24 and July 2:

Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road, Warren, June 26.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy, June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Contact tracing is ongoing, and employees at both locations have been notified of their potential exposure, MDHHS said.

If you believe you were exposed at one of these locations, contact your health care provider or MCHD at 586-783-8190 for vaccination information and health guidance. In addition, anyone potentially exposed should monitor for symptoms such as fever, respiratory illness or rash for 21 days. If symptoms develop call ahead before visiting a doctor, urgent care or emergency room so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others.

Measles symptoms:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and the roof of the mouth(Koplik Spot) two to three days after symptoms begin

"Preventing measles is simple – all residents should get vaccinated to prevent this disease," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). "Vaccination can prevent illness and provide peace of mind in case you or your family member is exposed. As we get ready for back-to-school season, now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines."