2 rare November tornadoes confirmed in Michigan over the weekend

Two tornadoes touched down in Michigan on Sunday night, the National Weather Service confirmed after surveying the areas.

The first tornado touched down in a rural area of Gratiot County in mid-Michigan around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. According to the NWS, the EF-0 tornado had max winds of about 65 mph and traveled about 2.4 miles along Hayes Road between Rich and Alger roads.

The NWS said the tornado caused sporadic and isolated damage to some trees. No injuries were reported.

Around 6:56 p.m. that same night, another EF-0 tornado touched down in Holly. That storm, which had winds that peaked around 70 mph, started in a wooded marshland before dissipating near Martha and Washington streets.

Tornado damage in Holly

Damage from the Holly tornado was concreted around Saginaw, Sherman, John, and Church streets, and mainly consisted of downed wires and trees, along with damaged roofs. No one was hurt by that storm, either.

Since 1950, there have been more than 375 tornadoes in Michigan. Of those, only six have been in November, making what happened unusual.