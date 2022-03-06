2 semi-trucks crash on I-94 killing both drivers in Washtenaw County

article

Michigan State Police is investigating a double fatal crash between two semi-trucks in Washtenaw County early Sunday morning.

Investigators say both trucks caught on fire after the crash, killing the drivers at about 2:49 a.m.

State police say that one semi-truck was entering EB I-94 from Baker Rd and overturned coming to rest across I-94. Another box truck was traveling EB on I-94 and struck the overturned truck.

The crash happened on I-94 near Baker Road in Scio Township and is being investigated by the MSP Brighton Post.

The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the drivers have not been released as of this time, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

