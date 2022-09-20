2 seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on them at Kroger Distribution Center

article

Two people were seriously hurt by a semi-truck trailer that fell on them as they worked on it Tuesday in Chesterfield Township.

Police said the victims were under the truck at the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road, west of Gratiot Avenue, when the supports gave out just after noon. The truck crashed down on them, injuring the chest of a 22-year-old from Davidson and the leg of a 25-year-old from Clay Township.

Another employee who wasn't hurt was able to provide aid and move the victims to safety. The victims are currently listed as stable at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Police do not suspect any criminal activity was involved in the incident.