2 shot after graduation ceremony at Kent County High School

UPDATE (9:30): Two people were shot in a high school parking lot after a graduation ceremony ended at East Kentwood High School Thursday night, police say.

A 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was wounded in the wrist and abdomen, and a 16-year-old boy from Texas was shot in the wrist. Both are in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The two suspects remain at large, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say suspects in two white sedans were shooting at each other in the parking lot at about 7:20 p.m.

Police say both cars sped away after the shooting and officers are looking for them, adding there is no threat to the public.

School officials said the shooting happened following the ceremony. Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says people in two cars started exchanging gunshots

Just before 8 p.m. The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "One person confirmed to have been shot. The suspect is outstanding at this time."

