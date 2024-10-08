2 Sterling Heights police officers charged over use of force, making K9 bite arrested suspect

article

Two Sterling Heights police officers were charged for misconduct and felonious assault for KP deployment on Tuesday during an arrest of a suspect where questions of excessive force had been raised.

Officers James Sribniak, 31, and Jack Currie, 29 were criminally charged announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Each officer is charged with one count of Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony, and Felonious Assault, a 4-year felony.

The case stems from a Feb. 25 case during the pursuit and arrest of Garry Young, of Roseville, accused of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing, domestic violence, operating with a suspended license. The two officers had been on paid leave amid the investigation.

While the suspect was on the ground, surrounded by officers, and after having received two Taser deployments, Officer Currie allegedly urged Officer Sribniak to deploy his K9 to bite the suspect.

Prosecutors say Officer Sribniak, controlling the K9, ordered the dog to bite the suspect, which he did, on the suspect's right hip.

The use of force lasted about a minute police say, and after it happened, Young was taken for medical attention for minor injuries.

"K9 assistance can be a valuable tool for law enforcement but must be deployed with good judgment," said Nessel. "K9 Officers are rigorously trained in the proper use of police dogs and should be held to the highest standards of conduct.

"We should be able to trust them to not deploy a dog as an unnecessary and unlawful punitive measure to brutally attack a human being. In this incident, deploying a K9 on a suspect already on the ground and well-surrounded by officers is not only horrific but illegal.

"My office remains committed to thoroughly investigating and prosecuting police misconduct."

Sribniak and Currie have not yet been arraigned, and future court dates have not yet been set.

Young is accused of beating his girlfriend, ripping her clothes off — and choking her 16-year-old daughter, who tried to stop him.

Young then returned to the house while officers are there. They tried to get him to exit his vehicle — 16 times.

Police say that Young was fiddling with something inside the car — and were warned — he could be armed. It turns out, it was pepper spray.

At the same time, officers deployed stopsticks.

Young fled in his vehicle — and the sticks blew out one of his tires. Police, knowing he was drunk and already allegedly hurt a child, pursued.

"We wanted to get him in custody and we wanted to make sure the people inside that house were safe," said Dwojakowski. "And we thought that was the most prudent thing to do."

According to police, the chase lasted 13 miles — going through six red lights, almost hitting a pedestrian — and with Young receiving two more flat tires.

Once Young's vehicle hobbled to a halt on Gratiot at I-94 — police say he didn't surrender. And police say they issued 23 more commands to stop resisting.



