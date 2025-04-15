2 students arrested after fight involving knife at Garden City alternative high school

The Brief Two students at Garden City's alternative high school were arrested after a fight with charges pending. One of the students pulled a knife during the fight but had his nose broken by the second student. The fight took place at Cambridge Alternative High School on Cambridge Street near Middle Belt.



Students were forced into lockdown after a fight turned dangerous with one student pulling out a knife at Garden City's alternative high school.

An administrator with Garden City schools said the fight was between two upperclassmen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

School officials said the student who pulled a knife out, got punched in the face leaving his nose broken.

Meanwhile a male teacher– trying to break up the fight - was poked with the knife in the back of his arm. The teacher treated at the school.

Both of them are in now in custody pending charges. School officials say classes were "barely disrupted" despite the school’s brief lockdown.



The school district praised the staff and Garden City police for quickly de-escalating the fight.

The director of student services shared a message sent to parents saying in part, "We are relieved to report that student injuries appear to be minor, though some staff members sustained injuries. We are deeply grateful for the prompt response of all involved in ensuring the safety of our students and staff."



While they’re not sure if it would have made a difference - the school disrtict is encouraging parents to speak up if anything is going on at home that could lead to any behavior changes with their students.

Garden City police continues to investigate, while the district is looking into this as well. Administrators say they haven’t decided on any disciplinary action just yet.

Classes will carry on as normal this week as well.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the police and school district officials.



