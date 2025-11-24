The Brief A suspect is missing after a shooting at a Clinton Township mall shooting. One person was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at Partridge Creek Mall Sunday night. There is no update on the victim's condition.



A suspect in a shooting at a Metro Detroit mall is still missing after police converged in Clinton Township Sunday night.

Gunfire broke out at Partridge Creek Mall, prompting a response from police.

What we know:

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township on Sunday night.

Gunfire broke out near the movie theater during the tree lighting ceremony shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

"The Clinton Township Police Department would like to stress that this incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated between two parties and was solely contained just outside of the MJR Theatre entrance," police said in an updated news release.

One man was shot and taken to a hospital. As of Monday morning, the victim is in stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting is still not in police custody.

What you can do:

The Clinton Township Police Department is still urging residents to keep their windows and doors locked and be alert as police search for the suspect.

He's described as a Black man wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt with white flowers, jeans, and tennis shoes.

He was last seen fleeing the mall to the west.

What they're saying:

A witness to the shooting was shaken by the violence.

"This is not something that you would think would happen, especially during the holidays," said Patrick Monroe. "This is like the movies, but this is real life."

The departments that assisted police came from Sterling Heights, Macomb County Sheriffs, St. Clair Shores, Utica, Chesterfield as well as their fire department.

The Macomb County Communications and Technology Center, the Clinton Township Fire Department, Medsar Ambulance, and mall security also helped.

What we don't know:

Many of the details of the shooting remain unknown.

While a motive is unclear, police said the shooting appears to be isolated and contained between the two parties.