2 teen girls shot during party in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot during a party.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Penrod and Joy Road.

Police say the girls were at a party when an SUV drove by and fired shots. One girl was shot in the foot and the other in the chest & arm.

Their conditions are currently unknown, but police say they were responsive before being transported to the hospital.

Police are searching for four suspects who were last seen fleeing the scene in an unknown silver SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



