Police: 8 people shot, 1 killed on Coyle street on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's west side. 8 people were shot, 1 of them fatally.
The shooting happened overnight Sunday in the 11600 block of Coyle St south of Plymouth Road.
FOX 2 saw three vehicles get towed from the scene, one of them being a white pickup truck with bullet holes on the side.
Police said this is a fluid investigation, and they will release more information when they have it.
