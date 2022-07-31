Police: 8 people shot, 1 killed on Coyle street on Detroit's west side

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's west side. 8 people were shot, 1 of them fatally.

The shooting happened overnight Sunday in the 11600 block of Coyle St south of Plymouth Road.

FOX 2 saw three vehicles get towed from the scene, one of them being a white pickup truck with bullet holes on the side.

Police said this is a fluid investigation, and they will release more information when they have it.

