2 girls targeted in stranger danger incidents in Berkley, Chesterfield Township

Two stranger danger alerts in two different communities. And now investigators are on the lookout for suspects.



Thankfully the victims were able to get away - but it has students, and parents on edge.

This, after a female student told police a man approached her and grabbed her backpack as she was walking home from school on Wednesday

It happened in the area of Sunnyknoll and Kipling — police say the girl kicked the man, and he ran off.

He is described as a pale, skinned white male, 6 feet, 5 inches with a medium build.

He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black Covid mask, black Northface jacket, and blue jeans with rips near the thighs and tan work boots.

Berkley police say he was driving a white work van. It had some rust but no other markings.

The following day on Thursday several miles away in Chesterfield Township there was another reported incident.

Police say a female high school student was walking to school when she also had a frightening encounter with a stranger.

It happened near the intersection of Lakewood and Edith. The girl told police she noticed a white van slowly following her.

When she turned to look at the driver, he would quickly pull over to the curb and park. Eventually, she ran away and called her mother

That man is described as a pale white male with glasses, 25 to 30 years old, with dark brown shoulder-length hair and wearing a beanie-style hat.

Berkley incident map:



Chesterfield Township incident map:



