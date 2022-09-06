2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting

Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint.

Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Caleb Pratt 989-280-9736 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.