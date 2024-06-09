2 teens shot in the arms while driving on Lodge Freeway

Two teens were shot in the arms while driving on the Lodge Freeway overnight Sunday.

Michigan State Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. for a single-car crash on the Lodge northbound near McNichols. The caller told MSP they had been shot at and were hiding.

A second crash happened after a car crashed into the abandoned victim's vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries from the crash, says MSP.

Investigators say the victim's vehicle did have bullet holes in it. The 18-year-old driver from West Bloomfield and the 19-year-old passenger from Southfield were found with gunshot wounds to their arms.

They were transported to a nearby hospital and listed in temporary serious condition, says MSP.

The freeway was closed during the investigation.

"Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and interviewing witnesses," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Currently, we are working to determine exactly what occurred and possible suspect(s)."

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-855-MICHTIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

The investigation is ongoing.

