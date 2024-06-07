Driver fleeing Warren police cashes into parked car in Detroit neighborhood

article

A police chase ended with the vehicle on the run crashing into a parked car in a Detroit neighborhood on Friday.

According to Detroit police, the driver was fleeing from Warren police and led officers into Detroit's east side.

The driver came flying down Joann Street and struck the parked car at the intersection of Joann and Greiner, according to a witness that lives in the neighborhood.

Warren police chase ends in a crash at Joann and Greiner in Detroit.

No injuries were reported.

It is still unclear if the driver was arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.