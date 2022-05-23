2 victims found shot to death near White Lake Township mobile home park pond

article

Two people were found dead Saturday morning at a White Lake Township mobile home park.

Police were called to Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park at 8:51 a.m. on after a caller reported an unresponsive person near the pond. Officers found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man near the pond.

Both victims, who are from Highland Township, were shot multiple times.

Police said two suspects are in custody.