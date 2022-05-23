2 victims found shot to death near White Lake Township mobile home park pond
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were found dead Saturday morning at a White Lake Township mobile home park.
Police were called to Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park at 8:51 a.m. on after a caller reported an unresponsive person near the pond. Officers found the bodies of a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man near the pond.
Both victims, who are from Highland Township, were shot multiple times.
Police said two suspects are in custody.
