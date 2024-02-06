2 Warren middle school students face criminal charges, police say

A sixth grade middle school student was found with a "death list" in her notebook on Monday, according to police.

A teacher, at Lois E. Carter Middle School, found the female student's list with 14 names on it, said the Warren police commissioner, Bill Dwyer.

In the last 24 hours, there have been two incidents relating to student safety at two Warren middle schools.

The second incident, also on Monday, occurred at Chatterton Middle School in Warren.

"That involved a 13-year-old male who had a fight in the school yesterday and made a threat that he’s coming back, today, with a gun," Dwyer said.

That student was arrested and taken into custody, according to police. Investigators confiscated a loaded 9mm handgun from the boy’s home.

"I’m not sure what is in the minds of these young people and what the parents are doing," Dwyer said. "I mean the parents obviously have a responsibility."

Both middle school students are facing criminal charges.

"We'll present something to the prosecutor’s office and the prosecutor will make a determination in both cases what the appropriate charges will be," Dwyer said.

Warren police say they have no choice but to take every threat seriously.

"The problem we have today is that you’re going to have more shootings, you're going to have more victims, it’s on the rise, it’s on the increase, you know it’s going to happen – and that’s why law enforcement has to be so alert," Dwyer said. "You have to act, and you have to act immediately."