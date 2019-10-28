2 women killed in crash on Detroit's west side

Two women were killed in a crash Monday morning on Detroit's west side when a car ran a red light and crashed into their car.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at Grand River and Greenfield.

According to Detroit police, two of the women were in the blue Nissan Sentra, heading north on Grand River when they were hit by a GMC Envoy that police said ran a red light and crashed into their car.

The two women in the Nissa were pronounced dead when they arrived at the hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man, is in critical condition. He had three children in the car with him, a 9-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy. The three kids are all stable in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

