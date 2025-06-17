2 women wounded in 'targeted' drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

The Brief A pair of women in their 20s were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Detroit Tuesday, The ambush took place at 2 p.m. in the area of Braile and Sawyer. Police say it is unclear if the women were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.



Two women were wounded in a drive-by shooting that appeared to be targeted on the city's west side Tuesday, Detroit police said.

What we know:

It is unclear if the young women, both in the 20s, were the intended victims or innocent bystanders in the shooting which took place in the area of Braile and Sawyer at about 2 p.m.

Both women were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition.

At least three guns were recovered at the scene including one long gun with what looked like a banana-style ammunition clip.

"What we know is this is possibly stemming from an incident yesterday," said DPD Capt. Shannon Hampton. "It was retaliatory, this is an isolated incident."

The suspects remain at large in a late-model blue sedan, but are not considered a threat to the community.

"The suspects came down the street and fired multiple rounds into this location and then fled," Hampton said.

What we don't know:

The suspects' make and model of vehicle is unclear, as is how many shooters there were.

Hampton said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.