2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma at Detroit apartment, police say

Detroit Police said a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his own grandmother early Thursday morning.

According to police, they were sent to the St. Antoine Gardens apartments off of I-75 and Warren Ave in Detroit around 1:30 Thursday morning after the child was stabbed.

Police told FOX 2 that the victim was stabbed by his grandmother, who has been taken into custody.

The toddler was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is stable.

The grandmother's name was not released as she has not yet been arraigned on charges.