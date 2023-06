A 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in Howell.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in an accidental shooting. The child was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.