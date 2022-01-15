2-year-old dead after apartment fire in Detroit

A fire inside a two-story apartment complex in Detroit killed a 2-year-old on Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:45p.m. to the apartment building at 15040 Plymouth Rd. The first engine on the scene reported smoke and fire.

The child's grandmother, who was with the child, told firefighters when they arrived that the 2-year-old was in the fire.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, a 2-year-old girl was found in a hallway by the front door. She was pulled out, but unfortunately she is deceased due to burns.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for an injury caused by slipping on the ice.

The fire was confined to two apartments. Investigators said the cause is unknown at this time.

