West Bloomfield Jewish synagogue active shooter prompts Dearborn police to up patrols around houses of worship

An active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield prompted Dearborn police to up patrols around houses of worship and schools. The gunman is now dead. A security guard who was struck by the gunman's vehicle suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.



Dearborn police are increasing patrols around houses of worship and schools after an active shooter situation Thursday morning at a West Bloomfield Jewish synagogue.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Chief Issa Shanin has directed Dearborn police officers to increase patrols and provide additional attention to houses of worship and schools throughout the city as a precautionary safety measure," the police department said in a statement.

The backstory:

Police swarmed Temple Israel on reports of an active shooter. That person crashed through the front door of the building, which also houses a learning center. No staff or children were injured, but a security guard who was struck by the vehicle did suffer minor injuries.

Just after 2 p.m., authorities confirmed the shooter was dead. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said a security guard shot the man, but it is unclear that shot killed him, or whether he died after his vehicle caught fire.

What you can do:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel provided resources for reporting suspicious behavior.

Tips can be submitted to Michigan State Police at mi.gov/StopaPlot or the AG office's Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit.