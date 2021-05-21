2-year-old falls from second-floor apartment window in second incident same day

A 2-year-old child fell out of a second-floor apartment window Friday afternoon in a second incident of the same kind within hours.

The child was privately transported to the hospital after falling from a window in the1500 block of West Grand Blvd today according to Detroit police. The condition of the victim is unknown.

A 2-year-old boy fell out of a seventh-floor window Friday morning and is listed in stable condition. That incident happened at an apartment off Bethune Street in the New Center Area.

