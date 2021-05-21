Detroit boy unharmed after falling out of 7th floor window

article

A Detroit boy was somehow unharmed after he fell from a window on the 7th floor of a building Friday morning.

Detroit Police were called to the New Center Pavilion Apartments at 666 W. Bethune Street a little after 9 a.m. on Friday to a report of a child falling out of a window. Sharon Moore lives nearby and said she heard someone screaming that someone's baby had fallen out the window. She immediately called 911 and then went downstairs to check on the boy.

"My prayers are with them. I hope and pray that the child will be okay. It's a bad situation. I don't know how the child got out but it's hard, it's really hard seeing something like that," she said.

According to Detroit Police, the baby was a 2-year-old boy and the boy's mom was using the bathroom as the child was still asleep. While she was in the bathroom, the baby woke up and leaned against the screen of the window.

According to police on the scene, the boy fell from the 7th story window and landed on mulch in front of the building.

Detroit Police told FOX 2 the boy didn't have any noticeable injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution and will be observed.

According to Detroit Police, it looks to be a complete accident.

Advertisement

Detroit Police and Child Protective Services are investigating.