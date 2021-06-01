2-year-old from Detroit in critical condition after overdose Monday night

article

Detroit police are investigating the overdose of a 2-year-old that was found in a home Monday evening.

The toddler allegedly got into an unknown amount and unknown type of narcotics inside the residence.

A spokesperson for Detroit police confirmed the OD occurred in the 9100 block of Homer, on the city's southwest side..

An adult was also home with the child at the time of the incident when 911 was called.

The status of the child is unclear.

The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m.

A child abuse division is investigating the incident and it's unclear if any charges will be filed.