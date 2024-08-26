2 years after the murder of Mauricio Baez Jr. in Detroit, a mother waits for justice

The Brief The family of murdered Mauricio Baez has waited two years for justice In that time span there have been no arrests by police Mauricio's mother pleading for the killer to come forward to police



A mother and her family are desperate for justice, waiting more than two years after her son was gunned down visiting Detroit.

Mauricio Baez Jr. would periodically come to Detroit visiting his wife's family. His mother, Monica, says that's exactly what he was doing on November 24, Thanksgiving, 2022.

"It happened at 7:34 p.m. I remember getting the call from his wife, and she told me they shot him," Monica said. "And her brother told me that he also fired back."

According to Monica Baez, her son, Mauricio, was riding in his brother in law's green Dodge Charger in the area of Hayden and Vaughn streets near I-96 on Detroit's west side at the time.

They noticed that a black Dodge Durango pick-up truck was following them and then started shooting. Mauricio was hit and killed.

"It hasn't been the same here with my family," she said. "You know, everyone is devastated by the loss of my son."

In the nearly two years since his death, little progress in the case has been made.

"I feel kind of like, lost, like no justice, like no one's hearing me out," Monica said. "Each day that passes, it becomes harder and harder to understand why this happened.

"He was a youth leader. His plan was of, obviously, to have a family, and we had a tight bond, mother and son. It's just unbelievable that I won't get to hear him, see him smile or talk about his projects and plans."

Monica shared her son's story in hopes that person out there does the right thing, whether it's a witness or the shooter themself.

"Whoever killed my son, and if he sees this, just please turn yourself in," she said. "Just turn yourself in. I'm trying. I'm forgiving you, but all I want is justice for my son."

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

