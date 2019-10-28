2 young boys die in house fire in Grosse Pointe

Two young boys were killed in a house fire Monday morning in Grosse Pointe, an authority with Grosse Pointe Fire confirms.

The fire happened at a home near Fisher Road and Goethe Street, which is near Mack Avenue and Moran.

It's also not clear yet what started the fire.

A neighbor tells us the kids had a late start at school today, and that the mom left the house to do something and when she came back the house was on fire.

Authorities didn't yet have the name or ages of the kids.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.