Family member located for young toddlers picked up wandering in area of Lodge in Detroit

UPDATE: By 11:10 p.m. Detroit police say that a family member has been located and is on the way to the station to collect the children. Child Protective Services has been notified.

DPD is not offering up any other details at this time. The two young siblings were found wandering at about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Alexandrine and the northbound side of the Lodge Service Drive.

Their possible names are Bryson Rose age 3, and Ziara Rose age 2, were found.

The children were observed by a citizen that was passing by in his vehicle who called 911 and waited with the children until police arrived. The children were then taken to the 3rd precinct. Police are canvassing the area in search of their parents.

