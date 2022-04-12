20 displaced after Southwest Detroit apartment fire

Holding her cat with a big grin on her face, a girl was one of several victims of an apartment fire on Detroit's southwest side.

Only hours earlier, the girl, Rev the cat, and, 19 other occupants of the Central Apartments in Detroit were fast asleep when smoke began to appear outside the back windows.

"It was crazy, I was asleep, I heard a woman yell ‘fire fire fire’ got my daughter and came outside," said Dajanette Morrow.

"It was a blazing fire that blew out the back window, it was just crazy," she said.

The Red Cross has since been called to the road to help victims now displaced by the fire.

Woman taken away after in ambulance after fire at Detroit apartment.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, they were on scene by about 5:15 a.m.

They said no one was injured in the fire, however, one woman who was on oxygen was spotted being taken away in an ambulance. She's expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.