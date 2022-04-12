Mid-Michigan residents, dog found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people and a dog were found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday afternoon in a mid-Michigan community north of Saginaw.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to a residence on Kaiser Tower Road in Fraser Township after a 911 caller reported finding two people dead inside around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, police found the deceased remains of a 60-year-old man, a 60-yearold woman, a dog, and multiple appliances throughout the house.

Police located a generator in the basement and multiple electric and propane space heaters throughout the home.

According to police, improper ventilation while operating the power sources "may have caused fatal levels of carbon monoxide to occur."

The deceased were identified as:

Bridgitte Hill, 60, of Pinconning

Dennis Mackenze, 60, of AuGres

The dead are a reminder of the importance of proper ventilation in a home if running appliances, police said.

If someone is struggling to obtain heat or electricity services, please call 2-1-1 to be connected with services that can help.