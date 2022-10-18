20 nonprofits receive $25,000 grants to improve Detroit neighborhoods

Twenty Detroit nonprofits with a focus on neighborhoods will receive $25,000 each.

"$500,000 going directly to community organizations is empowering," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield

This grant money is part of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners Thriving Neighborhoods Fund. The organizations have committed to providing a $500,000 investment in nonprofits.

"We are thrilled to revitalize Eminem’s childhood site to now serve as a pollinator waystation to serve both people and pollinators within the Osborne community," said Timothy Jackson, with Detroit Hives. "Thank you, Gilbert Family Foundation and Community Partners for believing in our mission."

Detroit Hives transforms vacant lots into urban bee farms.

The selected neighborhood-centered nonprofit organizations will not only receive the grant money but also educational resources to prosper their mission.

"Neighborhoods are important. When the youth in neighborhoods heal, the community begins to heal so that’s what we’re trying to build and really create with this grant is to create a space for youth for healing to really take place," said Sirrita Darby, with Detroit Heals Detroit.

These nonprofits believe it’s this kind of support that will really transform the city and the people who call it home.

