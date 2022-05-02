200 grams of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, seized from West Michigan woman during traffic stop up north

article

A two-month-long investigation led to the seizure of drugs during a traffic stop April 26 in northern Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, Myikearra Lapri Piggee, 21, of Muskegon, is accused of traveling to Grand Traverse County several times to deliver drugs.

After an investigation, Pingree was stopped, and police said they found about 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 8 grams of cocaine, and12 grams of fentanyl. A handgun was also found.

(Photo: MSP)

Police said the seized a large amount of cash and a vehicle pending further investigation.

Pingree was charged with four counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of felony firearm. She was given a personal recognizance bond, which allows her to leave jail, but if she does not return to court, she will owe money.

(Photo: MSP)

Additional charges are expected to be issued by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutors office