2,000+ pounds of cocaine, meth found in vehicles headed to Canada from Michigan

The Brief Customs officers recently intercepted 1,058 pounds of cocaine and 972 pounds of meth headed into Canada from the United States. Authorities said a truck driver was trying to cross the border in Detroit with the cocaine, while another driver was stopped in Port Huron with the meth.



Two separate vehicle inspections last week led to the seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine and meth that was headed to Canada from Michigan, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Both drug seizures happened Thursday.

The backstory:

The first bust happened in Detroit when a commercial vehicle was stopped for inspection. While searching the trailer, CBP said officers located several bricks of a white, powdery substance in boxes and duffle bags. Testing determined that the substance was cocaine, and 1,058 pounds of the drug were seized.

"Preventing the scourge of dangerous narcotics from harming our communities is an essential part of our border security mission and we'll continue to hold the line against the illicit drug trade," said Port of Detroit Director Marc Calixte.

The meth was found the same day when 400 bags containing 972 pounds of meth were found in a truck going into Canada from Port Huron at the Blue Water Bridge.

What's next:

Both drivers, a citizen of India and a citizen of Canada, are expected to face charges. Investigations are ongoing.