2020 Election Results: interactive electoral college map, results

article

The contentious 2020 Election cycle is nearing the finish line and, unlike every other Election Day in modern history, it's likely we won't know who won the race for the White House until later this week.

Democratic and Republican lawyers already have gone to court over several issues in the run-up to Tuesday's election. But the legal fights could take on new urgency, not to mention added vitriol, if a narrow margin in a battleground state is the difference between another four years for President Donald Trump or a Joe Biden administration.

Both sides say they're ready, with thousands of lawyers on standby to march into court to make sure ballots get counted, or excluded.

Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn't settle the contest. But this year, there is a near presumption that legal fights will ensue and that only a definitive outcome is likely to forestall them.

The candidates and parties have enlisted prominent lawyers with ties to Democratic and Republican administrations. A Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court pits Donald Verrilli, who was President Barack Obama's top Supreme Court lawyer, against John Gore, a onetime high-ranking Trump Justice Department official.

Advertisement

We're also going to review every vote in Wayne County, Oakland County, and Macomb County, the latter of which has proved pivotal to Presidential hopefuls in every election dating back to 2004. Every winner of Macomb County since 2004 has gone on to win the Presidency.

The races are likely to come down to just a few states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and North Carolina being among the most important.

FOX 2 Detroit will be tracking the results all night in Michigan and across the entire country. Find out the results FIRST by downloading the FOX 2 Detroit News app in your app store.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.