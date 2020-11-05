LIVE UPDATES: Michigan Court of Claims to hear Trump lawsuit on Michigan ballots

Shortly before the race for President was called in Michigan, President Donald Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to halt counting election votes, saying the campaign has not had proper access to review the opening and processing of absentee ballots.

The counting of votes continued, however, and Biden was declared the winner around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday but the lawsuit was still filed by the Trump campaign.

2020 Election Results: Interactive Electoral College map results

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else," - Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

The suit was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims and Judge Cynthia Stephens will hear the case Thursday. It was originally set for 11:30 a.m. but was pushed back to noon. You can watch it in the player above.

Advertisement

Moments after the suit was announced, a group of GOP challengers tried to enter TCF Center in Detroit where hundreds of thousands of ballots are being counted but election staff told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack they are at capacity for both Democrat and Republican challengers.